Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2025 – Gildan Activewear was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Gildan Activewear was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

10/27/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/14/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Gildan Activewear was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – Gildan Activewear was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2025 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

