Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$257.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$266.45.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

About Boyd Group Services

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$218.12. 93,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,555. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$186.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$258.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$213.53. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.00, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.