Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Propel
Propel Stock Performance
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Propel
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.