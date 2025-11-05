Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

TSE:PRL traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.07. Propel has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $43.36.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

