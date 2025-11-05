TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gerdes Energy Research decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.17.

Shares of SU traded up C$2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,644. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.60. The firm has a market cap of C$70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$261,165.00. Also, Director Russell Girling purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.48 per share, with a total value of C$534,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,406,555. The trade was a 28.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 139,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

