Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$318.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$312.00 to C$318.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$320.82.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$3.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$268.89. 379,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,256. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$250.28 and a one year high of C$317.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$288.86.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

