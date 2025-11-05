Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PET. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

About Pet Valu

TSE:PET traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 256,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,261. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$39.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

