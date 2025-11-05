BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.65.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.46. 472,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,804. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$57.98 and a 12-month high of C$73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.73.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

