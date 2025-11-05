Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 12.4% – What’s Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.94 and last traded at $218.77. 7,901,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,519,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sandisk from $96.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sandisk from $50.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk
Sandisk Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sandisk
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.