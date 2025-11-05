Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.30 and last traded at GBX 88.92, with a volume of 1644617375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 92.83.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 138,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Also, insider Chris Vogelzang acquired 50,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 406,217 shares of company stock worth $34,122,228. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.
The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.
Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.
