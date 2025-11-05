abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 381 and last traded at GBX 380.21, with a volume of 292977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.
abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £538.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 333.33.
abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About abrdn Asia Focus
A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.
