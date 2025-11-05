Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.6357, with a volume of 6774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

About Tate & Lyle

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

