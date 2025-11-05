Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.2890, with a volume of 653893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Delek US Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 50,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,548.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

