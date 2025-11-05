American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $365.92 and last traded at $365.3380, with a volume of 742837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

