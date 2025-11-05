Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 322 shares.The stock last traded at $305.85 and had previously closed at $303.15.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

