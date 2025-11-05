Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 111.48%.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This represents a yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

