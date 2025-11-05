Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.270 EPS.
INTA traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 504,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74.
In other Intapp news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $281,381.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,520.82. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $260,099.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Intapp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
