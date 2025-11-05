Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.270 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 504,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $281,381.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,520.82. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $260,099.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intapp by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

