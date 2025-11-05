National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,277. National Vision has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

