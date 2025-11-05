CIBC Raises Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Price Target to $200.00

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Shares of SHOP traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.58. 5,189,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,682,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 267,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,461,000 after purchasing an additional 605,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

