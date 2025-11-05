TD Cowen Cuts Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Price Target to $1.35

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $1.55 to $1.35 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard BioTools presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

NASDAQ:LAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,791. Standard BioTools has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $317,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,866,750. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,233,220 shares of company stock worth $1,546,446. Company insiders own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,225,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

