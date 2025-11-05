Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) Declares $0.14 Special Dividend

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1446 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Buenaventura Mining has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Buenaventura Mining has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Buenaventura Mining to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of BVN traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 339,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Buenaventura Mining has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

About Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.57 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.