TD Cowen Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $172.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.47.

Paylocity Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $7.14 on Wednesday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 737,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $135.51 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

