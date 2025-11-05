Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,887,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 779,543 shares.The stock last traded at $46.4840 and had previously closed at $46.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,356,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 89,518 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 277,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

