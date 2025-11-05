Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.730-1.800 EPS.

Qualys Trading Up 19.3%

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $23.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07. Qualys has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $162.00 price objective on Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.07.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $520,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $113,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,154.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 12.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 506,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

