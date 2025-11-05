Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 410,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 158,469 shares.The stock last traded at $41.8350 and had previously closed at $41.96.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $518,000.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

