Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,900 and last traded at GBX 2,877.34, with a volume of 199877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,852.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,569.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,472.90.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

