Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.4550. 13,237,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 8,035,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alight by 82.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alight by 152.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alight by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

