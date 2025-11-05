Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPOT. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.94.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $626.31. 1,124,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,598. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $376.04 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

