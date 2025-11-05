Morgan Stanley Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $85.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 630,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,350,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,751,000 after buying an additional 331,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $9,864,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,621.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,953.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

