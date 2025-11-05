Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nucor (NUE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2025 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Nucor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/29/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Nucor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Nucor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

