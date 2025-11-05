Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aercap (AER)

Aercap (NYSE: AER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2025 – Aercap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Aercap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Aercap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Aercap had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Aercap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Aercap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Aercap had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Aercap had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

