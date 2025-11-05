Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – November 5th

QuantumScape, Amprius Technologies, and Critical Metals are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining, or supply-chain production of lithium and lithium-based batteries, whose products are used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. Stock market investors buy these equities to gain exposure to anticipated growth in battery demand, but they can be volatile and are sensitive to commodity prices, production risks and shifts in EV or clean-energy adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

