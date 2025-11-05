Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2025 – Northrop Grumman was given a new $696.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/22/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $650.00 to $690.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $630.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $630.00 to $674.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $625.00 to $688.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $720.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Northrop Grumman was given a new $700.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

