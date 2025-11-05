Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.770-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avient Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 896,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.94%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Avient in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth $72,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth $210,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 294.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.