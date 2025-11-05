Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSEEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.
About Daiwa Securities Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daiwa Securities Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.