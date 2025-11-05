Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 116,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 172,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Northern Graphite Stock Down 7.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.29.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
