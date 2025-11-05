Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.3250. 2,123,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,744,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Bank of America increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $602.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 1,770,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 452,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

