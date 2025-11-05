IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,418 and last traded at GBX 2,406, with a volume of 1116457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,352.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered IMI to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,579.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

In other news, insider Luke Grant sold 110 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total transaction of £2,508. Also, insider Ajai Puri purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,235 per share, for a total transaction of £22,350. Insiders purchased 1,268 shares of company stock worth $2,846,052 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

