General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $45.9530, with a volume of 990076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. HSBC cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in General Mills by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

