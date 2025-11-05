Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 87,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 52,689 shares.The stock last traded at $3.0350 and had previously closed at $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

