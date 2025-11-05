SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 281,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 726% from the previous session’s volume of 34,038 shares.The stock last traded at $145.0210 and had previously closed at $144.68.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $602.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

