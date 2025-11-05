Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 64407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadeler A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 50.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 10,418.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

