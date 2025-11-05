Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Announces Earnings Results

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vonovia had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Shares of VONOY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 34,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

