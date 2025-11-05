D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Issues Earnings Results

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 62.27% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,139. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rangeley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 965,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

