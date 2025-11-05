Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $42.27 during trading on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.

Bouygues Company Profile

See Also

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

