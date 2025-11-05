Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.86%.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $42.27 during trading on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.
Bouygues Company Profile
