Galaxy Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 147,842 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 75,457 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In other Galaxy Digital news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Tavoso sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,312,000. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,833,333 shares of company stock valued at $137,408,323.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,435,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth $53,233,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth $48,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $43,525,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 5,222,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.77.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

