Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

BBWI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 49.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 265.9% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

