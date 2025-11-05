O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/24/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/15/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

10/15/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/15/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

