Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Pinterest Trading Down 21.4%

PINS stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,013,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 505.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

