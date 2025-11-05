Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.41.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $10.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,344. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $376.04 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $689.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

