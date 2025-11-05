Matthew 25 Management Corp Invests $5.65 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Matthew 25 Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $906.51 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.81. The stock has a market cap of $857.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

